New Delhi: A middle-aged woman from Delhi's Dhul Siras village was hospitalised with a gunshot injury after allegedly being shot by her son, who has a criminal background, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, a call was received from the hospital about a 52-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Upon reaching the medical facility, police found that both the woman and her husband claimed she had been shot by an unidentified person.

However, inconsistencies in their statements raised suspicions, leading to further questioning of family members.

The case took a dramatic turn when the woman's 25-year-old son, Abhishek, confessed to shooting his mother after initially attempting to mislead investigators.

During interrogation, Abhishek broke down and admitted to the crime.

Police said the accused has a criminal history, with six previous cases registered against him, including charges of culpable homicide and outraging the modesty of women.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.