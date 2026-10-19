Delhi Weather Today, October 19, 2026: IMD forecasts mainly clear skies, dry conditions and temperatures between 19°C and 32°C. Check today's Delhi temperature and rainfall outlook.

Delhi would have clear sky on Monday, October 19, without any major rain forecast. As per the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be warm conditions during the day, with cool mornings in the national capital.

Delhi Weather Today: Temperature and Sky Conditions

As per the forecast by the IMD, the lowest temperature in Delhi is likely to stay at 19°C, with the highest temperature reaching up to 32°C. On Sunday, October 18, the minimum temperature in the Safdarjung weather station was recorded as 18.6°C and the highest as 31.7°C.

There will be clear sky in Delhi on Monday, with dry conditions prevailing. There will be a marked variation in temperatures in the morning as well as the afternoon.

Delhi Rain Forecast for October 19

No major rain is forecast in Delhi today as per the current IMD forecast. Dry conditions will enable regular activities outside, though people spending prolonged periods outside will need to take care of themselves due to warm conditions in the afternoon.