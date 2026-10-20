Delhi Weather Today, October 20, 2026: IMD forecasts mainly clear skies and dry conditions, with temperatures around 19°C to 32°C. Check today's Delhi temperature and rainfall outlook.

Delhi will see mostly clear weather on October 20, with the daytime temperature expected to range around 32°C. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests that there would be no rain, with no weather warning issued for Delhi.

Weather Report of Delhi on October 20 – Temperature Range

As per the IMD weather report for Delhi, the minimum temperature range for today is expected to be 18°C, whereas the maximum temperature may hover around 32°C. Most of the day may be clear and sunny weather.

Rainfall Forecast for Delhi on October 20

The rainfall forecast for today suggests that there is no chance of rain in Delhi. There is only expected to be dry weather in the coming days, though afternoon temperatures may affect your outdoor plans.

The IMD's forecast for October 20 suggests that there are going to be steady weather conditions in the national capital.