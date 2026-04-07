Light rainfall in New Delhi on Tuesday brought temporary relief from rising temperatures. The IMD has forecast a day of thunderstorms with gusty winds. The weather has also marginally improved the city's Air Quality Index to 'Moderate'.

A change in weather was observed across New Delhi on Tuesday morning as light rainfall brought temporary relief from rising temperatures in the national capital. Overcast skies, damp roads and a noticeable dip in temperature were witnessed across parts of the city as commuters navigated through light showers.

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Delhi's Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to experience a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day. The weather department has forecast a day dominated by thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph. These conditions are likely to persist through the forenoon, afternoon, evening and night, indicating an extended spell of unstable weather across the city.

Impact on Air Quality

The rainfall activity has also had a marginal impact on air quality. As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 117, categorised as "Moderate." While this marks an improvement from poorer levels, authorities continue to advise sensitive groups to exercise caution.

Broader Outlook for Northwest India

The IMD has also issued a broader weather outlook for Northwest India. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30 and 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph), is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 6. Similar conditions are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan.

A fresh wet spell is anticipated between April 7 and April 10, with widespread rainfall and snowfall predicted across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Delhi, along with parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, is likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on April 7 and 8.

Hailstorm and Thundersquall Warnings

Additionally, thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph are likely over parts of Rajasthan. The IMD has also warned of isolated hailstorms across northern states, including Delhi, between April 7 and 8, and heavy rainfall in select regions such as the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh in the coming days. (ANI)