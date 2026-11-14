New Delhi Weather Today: November 14. Smoke filled haze with temperature reaching nearly 30 degrees Celsius. Know about today's humidity level, rain chance, sunrise, sunset and IMD forecast for Sunday.

Residents of New Delhi can expect relatively warm weather on Saturday, November 14, amidst the smoky haze. Temperatures could reach up to 30 degrees Celsius during the afternoon but will be cooler during the morning.

There could be a chance of mist or light fog in the morning but there is unlikely to be any rain. Here’s the weather forecast for New Delhi today.

New Delhi Weather Today – Temperature, Humidity And Rain

New Delhi will have a maximum temperature of 29.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19.9 degrees Celsius. There will be a small chance of rain at only 3%.

Sunrise was at 6.42am and sunset at 5.27pm. Humidity is around 63% with a UV index of zero in the early morning. However, this may rise throughout the day.

Delhi Weather Tomorrow – Will It Be Cooler?

It is likely to be slightly cooler in New Delhi tomorrow on Sunday, November 15. The IMD are forecasting temperatures of between 15-17 degrees Celsius for the minimum temperature and 26-28 degrees Celsius for the maximum temperature. There could be partly cloudy skies, mist or light fog in the morning and a chance of light drizzle.

Make sure to check for updates regarding the smoky conditions.