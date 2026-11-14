The Sabarimala pilgrimage begins November 16, with 25,000 advance bookings recorded. The Travancore Devaswom Board and state government have implemented new portals and security measures to ensure a seamless experience for all visiting devotees.

Sabarimala Pilgrimage to Begin November 16 With Over 25000 Bookings

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 14 (ANI): President of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), K. Jayakumar, said that the much-awaited Sabarimala pilgrimage will begin on November 16, with the temple opening at 4 pm. Jayakumar stated that about 25,000 devotees have already made bookings. He said, “The much-awaited Sabarimala pilgrimage commences in a few hours, I should say. On the 16th of November at 4 o’clock, the temple will be opened, and I’m sure on the very same day there will be more than 20,000 devotees. Already, I think 25,000 devotees have booked, and the shrine will be open till 11 o’clock. For the last 10 months or so, we have been planning for this festival. We joined the board. The new board came into being around November 2025, when that season had already started. So basically, this is the festival that this board has designed, or rather developed.”

Earlier on November 11, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that the government is dedicated to making necessary arrangements to ensure a hassle-free darshan for the devotees. Announcing the Sabarimala portal and chatbot, he posted on X, "A Sacred Responsibility, A Commitment to Every Pilgrim Hosting the Sabarimala pilgrimage is a great privilege and a sacred responsibility for Keralam. We are committed to fulfilling this responsibility with the utmost sincerity and devotion. Ensuring a safe, smooth and peaceful pilgrimage for every devotee is our highest priority. The http://sabariportaldcpta.in portal and WhatsApp chatbot are now ready to provide pilgrims with essential information and access to emergency assistance at their fingertips. The UDF Government is dedicated to making every necessary arrangement to ensure a hassle-free darshan and a memorable pilgrimage experience. Every pilgrim’s safety, comfort and satisfaction matter to us."

Last month, Satheesan chaired a high-level review meeting at the Sabarimala base camp in Nilackal to assess preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, with a focus on crowd management, security and facilities for devotees. Ahead of the meeting, Satheesan, accompanied by Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh, Devaswom Minister K Muralidharan and Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar, visited the Nilackal guest house, KSRTC bus stand and police barracks to inspect the arrangements on the ground. The team subsequently proceeded towards Pamba to review preparations at the pilgrimage site. In a post on X, Satheesan said the meeting brought together elected representatives and senior officials from various departments to ensure coordination and adequate arrangements for pilgrims. Those present included Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar, MLAs and other senior officials. The review comes ahead of the annual pilgrimage season, when large numbers of devotees visit the Sabarimala temple. Authorities are assessing logistical arrangements and measures to facilitate the movement of pilgrims while maintaining safety and order. Meanwhile, State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the police had been instructed to treat devotees in a friendly and respectful manner and that additional measures were being planned to reduce overcrowding. “The police will certainly treat devotees in a friendly and respectful manner. Specific instructions have been issued in this regard. We have also decided to intensify measures to reduce crowding,” Chennithala said.