The State Disaster Management Authority is constantly keeping a watch on the low pressure that has developed in the Bay of Bengal. They have revealed that they will analyse the changes in weather conditions from time to time and provide relevant information to the public. People are requested not to believe any unconfirmed news and rumours on social media regarding this cyclone. Only official statements from the government and disaster management authority should be believed. Further warnings will be issued as soon as possible once further clarity is obtained on the cyclone movements and areas affected.