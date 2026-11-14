Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Basant Lok market to engage with traders about civic issues. He emphasized that sustained interaction with the business community is essential for improving infrastructure and market management across Delhi.

Delhi LG Visits Basant Lok Market to Review Infrastructure Concerns

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday visited Basant Lok market and interacted with shopkeepers, traders and shoppers to understand the civic and infrastructure-related issues faced by them, highlighting the need for practical solutions to improve market management.

In a post on X, Sandhu said he heard directly from people at the market and noted concerns ranging from encroachments to traffic congestion. "Visited Basant Lok market and heard directly from shopkeepers, traders and shoppers. From encroachments and traffic congestion to organised parking and civic upkeep, their concerns underline the need for practical, ground-level solutions," he said.

Visited Basant Lok market and heard directly from shopkeepers, traders and shoppers. From encroachments and traffic congestion to organised parking and civic upkeep, their concerns underline the need for practical, ground-level solutions. Sustained engagement with the business community is key to building cleaner, better-managed and vibrant markets across Delhi. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) November 14, 2026

Emphasising the importance of regular interaction with the business community, the LG said, "Sustained engagement with the business community is key to building cleaner, better-managed and vibrant markets across Delhi."

Earlier on November 3, the LG visited Narela and reviewed the various initiatives being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for development and infrastructure augmentation of the sub-city. He also took stock of the ancillary works being undertaken by Delhi Police with regard to security, MCD with regard to sanitation and other services, DJB with regard to water supply and sewerage and the Transport Department with regard to DTC transit connectivity.

Underlining that the people of Delhi had exhibited robust appetite for the ready-to-move-in flats, reflected in their unprecedented brisk sales, the LG emphasised that it was the duty of all agencies and stakeholders to ensure that the people who buy these houses are provided with all required civic amenities and security. He also commended the DDA for bringing in innovative schemes, including discounts on flats in Narela, with an aim of providing affordable housing to the people of Delhi. The LG emphasised the need to expedite development to enable Narela to emerge as a major educational destination. He stated that development in the sub-city under the Land Pooling Policy would catalyse sustainable and planned urban growth, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Dilli and, in turn, a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)