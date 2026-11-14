According to Meteorological department, Cyclone Akvan may develop in the Bay of Bengal on Nov 16 or 17. The impact of cyclone will not only be felt in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana. If the cyclone hits a particular place, then the intensity of rain and cold will be decided. Akvan most likely hit the coast of the AP just like Arnab and Murasu. So, from Nov 21 to 24, there will be moderate to heavy rains in the east districts of Telangana.

However, if it hits towards Odisha-West Bengal then the weather in Telangana will change. There won’t be any harsh cold after Nov 20 and temperatures will rise. But if it hits towards Bangladesh-Myanmar then Telangana will face harsh cold waves and temperatures will fall. As the temperatures have already fallen to 10 degrees, they will fall further which means we can expect temperatures to fall to single digit. It depends on where the cyclone hits.