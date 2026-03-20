Residents in Delhi experienced a cold and windy Friday morning after overnight rain. The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 123, falling in the 'moderate' category. The IMD has forecast more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the day.

Residents in the city woke up on Friday to cloudy skies, strong winds, and a cold morning after the rain fell in many parts of the national capital. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 123, placing it in the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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According to CPCB, several areas that remained in the 'moderate' category included Anand Vihar (176), Dwarka (118), RK Puram (176), Chandani Chowk (118), Bawana (123) and JNU (106).

Understanding the Air Quality Index (AQI)

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact.

AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates rising pollution levels that can trigger respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues. Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone.

Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are expected to continue across Delhi-NCR, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph.

The IMD said that Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with spells of rain during the morning and afternoon on March 20. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may range from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast partly cloudy skies on March 21 and 22, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to around 28-31 degrees Celsius. (ANI)