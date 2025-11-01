Delhi Police begins enforcing a ban on BS-III and older vehicles, plus non-Delhi commercial vehicles, from November 1. The move, ordered by CAQM, aims to curb severe winter air pollution as the city's AQI remains in the 'poor' category.

The Delhi Police has prepared a detailed plan to implement the Commission of Air Quality Management's (CAQM) order of banning the entry of BS-III and lower standard vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles not registered in Delhi, from entering the national capital starting November 1, said an official.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Enforcement Plan and Awareness

Speaking to ANI, Additional Commissioner of Delhi Police, Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that a coordination meeting was held between the Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police to ensure effective enforcement of the ban. He added that strict action will also be taken against such vehicles found operating within Delhi limits.

The official said, "An ordinance issued by the government regarding traffic, which bans the entry of any BS3 (Bharat Stage 3) or lower standard vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles not registered in Delhi, at all borders of Delhi from 1st November. Under this, a coordination meeting was also held between the transport department and Delhi traffic police, and a combined traffic police team and Delhi police were deployed at about 23 borders."

"We have also installed signage at the borders to raise public awareness, and a lot of advertising has been conducted on social media... Additionally, if we find such a vehicle within Delhi, we will take action against it as well. We have developed a detailed plan for this purpose," the official added.

Measures to Combat Winter Pollution

The ban comes as part of the government's measures to curb vehicular pollution in Delhi during the winter months when air quality typically deteriorates sharply.

AQI Readings Across Delhi

On Saturday morning, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category as the overall AQI recorded at 8 am was 245.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI recorded at several monitoring stations of Delhi was 'poor' while some stations also recorded 'moderate' and 'very poor' air quality. The AQI reported at Anand Vihar was 298, Alipur 258, Ashok Vihar 287, Burari Crossing 264, Chandani Chowk 299, Dwarka Sector-8 260, ITO 275, Jahangirpuri 300, Mandir Marg 204, Mundka 259, Najafgarh 214, Narela 283, Okhla Phase-2 248, Patparganj 274, Punjabi Bagh 265, RK Puram 298, Rohini 281 and Sirifort 295 - all categorised as 'poor' as of 8 am.

Delhi's air quality showed slight variations across different areas, with Aya Nagar recording a 'moderate' air quality index (AQI) of 182, while IGI Airport (T3) reported an AQI of 188 and DTU recorded an AQI of 181. In contrast, IHBAS Dilshad Garden had a relatively better AQI of 124, and Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 150.

'Very poor' air quality was recorded at Wazirpur with an AQI of 328, and at Bawana, an AQI of 301.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed at several areas in the national capital to combat air pollution. (ANI)