Delhi Police filed an FIR after two women from the North-East were allegedly molested and assaulted by men near a Nehru Place club. The accused also used racist slurs. In a separate case, a school staff member was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl.

Delhi Police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) after two women from the North-East alleged molestation, assault, catcalling and physical attack by a group of men outside a club in the Nehru Place area of the national capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the FIR registered at KalkaJi police station, the incident took place around 6:30 am on May 10 outside a Club in Nehru Place.

According to FIR, the complainants alleged that while they were having tea outside the club, two boys started catcalling them. Soon after, more people joined them and allegedly started provoking a fight and physically assaulting them.

As per the FIR, the women alleged that one of them was molested and her clothes were torn during the incident. The complaint further stated that the accused allegedly used racist slurs, calling them inappropriate language, and allegedly attacked a woman with a bamboo stick while they were trying to escape.

The complainants also alleged that the accused blocked their way and threatened them with consequences if they disclosed details of the incident. Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at PS Kalkaji, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to assault, molestation, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and acts endangering life. The women stated in the complaint that they could identify the accused if produced before them. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Separate Incident: 3-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on May 8, a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted during school hours by an unknown male school staff member, the police said.

The matter came to light after the victim's mother lodged a complaint in Janakpuri Police Station on May 1 alleging sexual assault charges agaisnt the male staff of her daughter's school. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been arrested after identification by the child victim and has been sent to judicial custody. However, the accused was granted bail on May 7 by the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Court, Dwarka, despite strong opposition from the prosecution. Further course of action shall be taken after receipt and examination of the court order. An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)