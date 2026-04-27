Two men died after their speeding motorcycle crashed into the Mukundpur flyover in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area on Sunday night. One of the deceased fell into a drain below following the collision. Police have recovered both bodies.

Two people died in a road accident after a bike crashed into the Mukundpur flyover in the Bhalswa Dairy area of the national capital on Sunday night, officials said.

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As per a statement by Delhi Police, one of the deceased fell into the drain following the collision, as the police launched an operation to locate the bodies.

The officials took possession of both bodies and sent them to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital for post mortem.

Police launch rescue operation

"An accident occurred late last night on the Mukundpur flyover in the Bhalswa Dairy area of the Outer North district. A speeding motorcycle lost control and crashed into the flyover wall, resulting in the death of two men on the spot. Following the collision, one of the deceased fell into a drain below. A rescue operation was launched to locate him. Upon receiving the information, police and ambulances arrived at the scene, took possession of both bodies, and sent them to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem," the official statement said.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)