Delhi Police arrested two for duping a man of Rs 1 lakh in a fake currency scam. Separately, police busted a fake stock investment racket, arresting three for cheating people of Rs 10 lakh. Police warn against get-rich-quick schemes.

Fake Currency Scam Busted

Delhi Police from the Outer North District on Wednesday arrested two men for cheating a 21-year-old man out of Rs 1 lakh through a fake currency scheme promoted on social media.

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The victim, a tour and travel operator from Burari, was contacted on Instagram by one of the accused, Jitender. He was offered a deal to exchange so-called "rejected bank notes" with a promise of receiving Rs 3 lakh in return for an initial payment of Rs 50,000.

On May 4, the victim met the accused near Mahipalpur and paid Rs 50,000. Later, the accused asked for another Rs 50,000, claiming a medical emergency involving Jitender's mother.

The final meeting took place near the Singhu Border in Narela, where the victim handed over the remaining amount and received a sealed packet. When he opened it, he found around 600 fake notes labelled "Children Bank" and "Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank," clearly not real currency.

After realising the fraud, the victim confronted the accused, leading to a brief chase. Police were informed and quickly took action, arresting Jitender (25) from Rajasthan and Sandeep (25) from Haryana.

Police recovered Rs 50,000, fake currency notes, Rs 1.32 lakh in cash, and a car used in the crime. A case has been registered at Narela Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing to check if more people are involved.

Police warn citizens to avoid such "get-rich-quick" schemes online and only deal with authorised banks for currency exchange.

Investment Fraud Racket Exposed

Earlier, in April, in a similar case, Delhi Police, in coordination with Shahdara Cyber Police, busted a gang involved in cheating people of Rs 10 lakh by luring them with promises of high returns and arrested three accused in the case. The Shahdara Cyber Police exposed an investment fraud racket and arrested three accused. The accused used WhatsApp groups to lure people into investing in the stock market by offering heavy and guaranteed returns.

According to the police, the complainant was contacted in December 2025 and was cheated out of around Rs 10 lakh. After receiving the money, the accused neither provided any returns nor refunded the amount. The victim was later blocked from all communication platforms.

During the investigation, the police traced bank accounts and digital transactions through technical analysis. Subsequently, raids were conducted in the Rohini area, leading to the arrest of three accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumit, Sandeep, and Kamal Kumar. They were involved in providing mule bank accounts to transfer the stolen money.

The police have recovered 5 mobile phones, 6 debit cards, and crucial digital evidence from their possession, including WhatsApp chats and bank details. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and to recover the cheated amount.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)