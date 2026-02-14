Delhi Police arrested a father-son duo for assaulting a 24-year-old woman in the Shahbad Dairy area on February 12. The incident stemmed from a neighborhood quarrel, and an FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two individuals following a quarrel near an Akhara in the Shahbad Dairy area. The incident, which occurred on February 12, involved a 24-year-old woman who was reportedly restrained and assaulted. An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Detail Complaint and Response

On February 12, information regarding a quarrel was received at Shahbad Dairy police station. Upon receiving the information, the police team immediately responded to the scene.

The Delhi Police revealed that the injured had already been shifted to MV Hospital. At the hospital, the MLC of the injured collected wherein the injuries were opined as physical assault.

The complainant's statement was recorded at the hospital, wherein the complainant, aged 24 years and a resident of Shahbad Dairy, Delhi, alleged that on 12th February at about 6:30 PM, a quarrel took place near Akhara, Shahbad Dairy, Delhi. She further alleged that while she was on her way, she was wrongfully restrained and physically assaulted by the accused, Md Kadir and his son, Ravi Ahmad, causing injuries to her.

FIR Lodged, Accused Arrested

Based on her statement and the MLC, an FIR dated 12th February was registered at PS Shahbad Dairy. Further, Section 74 BNS has also been added.

The accused persons Md. Kadir, son of Ravi Ahmad, resident of Shahbad Dairy, Delhi, aged about 21 years, and Ravi Ahmad, son of Sami Khan, resident of Shahbad Dairy, Delhi, aged about 52 years, were arrested.

Quarrel Between Neighbours, No Communal Angle: Police

It is pertinent to note that earlier, a quarrel also occurred between Md Kadir and Hariya, the complainant's brother, over a minor issue.

According to the Police, based on the investigation conducted so far, no communal angle has surfaced; it was a quarrel between neighbours residing in the same locality. (ANI)