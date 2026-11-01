Delhi's new vehicle entry restrictions begin November 1, 2026, until January 31, 2027. Check BS6, BS4, PUCC, truck, bus and tractor rules before driving into the capital.

Going to travel to Delhi from Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram or Faridabad? It is advised that you get to know about the current vehicle entry norms before you travel. Starting from November 1, 2026, Delhi will have more stringent vehicle entry norms as part of its winter pollution control norms. These norms will stay active till January 31, 2027, affecting mostly old vehicles and some types of commercial vehicles. Vehicles which fail to comply with the emission or documentation norms will be stopped on the borders of Delhi.

Vehicle Entry Norms for Delhi – Which vehicles can enter?

As per the new norms, vehicles complying with the emission norms will be allowed to enter Delhi. These include:

BS6 Vehicles: Only vehicles complying with BS6 will be allowed to enter Delhi.

CNG Vehicles: Vehicles running on CNG will be allowed to enter.

Electric Vehicles: Electric two wheelers and cars will be eligible to enter.

Emergency Vehicles: Ambulance and other exempted vehicles from Government will be allowed.

What Vehicles are Restricted from Coming Into Delhi?

If vehicles are registered in another state bordering the capital city like Haryana and UP, then such vehicles below the BS6 emission norms shall be restricted from coming into Delhi during 01st November 2026 to 31st January 2027.

This rule has been introduced to minimize pollution during winters due to older vehicles.

A Valid Pollutant Under Control Certificate for BS6 Cars

A BS6 car would not necessarily mean automatic entry into Delhi because one must make sure that there is a valid pollution certificate under control in hand.

A vehicle without a valid pollution certificate might get denied entry into Delhi and even fined. People commuting on a daily basis from NCR cities to Delhi can make sure their vehicles hold the certificate.

Delhi Entry Norms for Buses, Trucks and Tractors

Some other restrictions also apply to various types of commercial and heavy vehicles.

Buses: All diesel buses from out of Delhi should have BS6 norms on account of which they can enter the capital.

Trucks and Loaders: If vehicles do not unload their goods in Delhi but pass through the city just like that, then they cannot make use of Delhi’s roads. The vehicles have to use the EPE (Eastern Peripheral Expressway) or WPE (Western Peripheral Expressway).

Tractors and Jugaad Vehicles: Tractor and jugaad entry into Delhi shall be restricted.

Why Are These Restrictions for Vehicles in Winter in Delhi Being Imposed?

The air quality in Delhi is known to decline with the approaching winter season, and pollution and smog become severe problems for people.

These pollution restrictions are to restrict vehicular emissions due to the deteriorating air quality in winters.