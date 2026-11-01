The INDIA bloc organized a mega-rally at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and criticize CEC Gyanesh Kumar, while the BJP held a counter-march marking the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Opposition INDIA Bloc Protests at Ramlila Maidan

Ahead of the INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commisioner Gyanesh Kumar, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said, "those who seek to crush democracy never endure," as thousands gathered for the rally. The rally is part of the bloc's protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. It follows a public "impeachment" programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 31. Congress leader KC Venugopal announced it on October 5.

Tejashwi said the opposition unity was a response to what he called the theft of votes and the dismantling of established systems. "A 'Save the Vote, Save the Nation' mega-rally is set to take place. The INDIA alliance—comprising various parties and enjoying the full support of the general public—has united to oust the BJP. This unity is a response to the theft of votes, the trampling of democracy, the dismantling of established systems, and the stripping away of citizens' rights. People are deeply outraged by the role played by Gyanesh Kumar; they are well aware that, while occupying a constitutional position within a constitutional institution, he has facilitated the theft of votes. Their true colours have been exposed, and they will not last much longer. They are cowards—and those who seek to crush democracy never endure. We have all come together to save the nation, to protect our democracy, and to safeguard the Constitution of our country," he told reporters.

Statements from Opposition Leaders

CPI General Secretary D Raja also arrived to join the rally, stating that the event would send a message beyond India. "It is a huge message, not only to the govt but to the whole world, about how we are fighting for democracy, how we are fighting for the right to vote for citizens...," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan said people had been left with no other option. "When the public takes to the streets to demand their rights, when they lose faith in every institution, precisely because you have systematically dismantled the existence of free and fair institutions everywhere, then this is the only path left for the people in a democracy. Furthermore, this is our fundamental right. Today, we will show those in power that this issue is not limited to political parties; it is an issue that belongs to the people of this country," she said.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai alleged, " Buses are being intercepted at state borders, checkpoints have been set up, and passengers on trains are being subjected to questioning. They should know that their arrogance will pale in the face of public outrage..." This comes as the top leaders, including former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge before leaving for the rally.

BJP Responds to Protest

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill questioned why proof of "vote chori" had not been produced, dismissing the rally as a "Rahul relaunch attempt." The BJP is also separately holding a march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan criticised the INDIA bloc's ‘Chalo Delhi’ march at Ramlila Maidan, saying that holding the rally on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is "insensitive" and has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The BJP also organised a counter-march in West Delhi to remember the victims of the anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Rahul Gandhi and the INDI bloc holding this anarchic march and rally today on the very anniversary of the 1984 Sikh massacre has deeply hurt, pained and insulted the sentiments of the entire Sikh community."(ANI)