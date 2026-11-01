Congress leaders allege authorities are obstructing the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, while asserting the event will remain peaceful despite alleged attempts to restrict movement and suppress opposition voices.

Allegations of Obstruction at INDIA Bloc Rally

Congress leaders on Sunday alleged that attempts were being made to obstruct the movement of people attending the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, while asserting that the opposition gathering would witness large-scale participation and remain peaceful.

Deepender Singh Hooda Targets BJP's Tactics

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that barricades were being placed at several locations to slow down traffic and claimed that the Haryana Police had been asked not to obstruct the movement of people attending the rally. “Today, barricades are being put up everywhere to try to slow down traffic. We just spoke to the Haryana police, asking them not to do this. This is our rally and we have permission for it. Why are they stopping it?” he said.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "anarchy" remarks against the opposition, he accused the BJP of double standards, questioning why BJP National President Nitin Nabin was staging a protest outside his residence in Rohtak. "The Prime Minister talks about the opposition creating obstruction and speaks of anarchy. But today, the real anarchy is in Rohtak, Haryana, where BJP National President Nitin Nabin is holding a demonstration right in front of our house, right outside our residence," he alleged.

He further alleged, "If they protest outside our house, it is deemed admirable conduct; but if we hold a rally at Ramlila Ground, it is labelled as anarchy. And to hold this protest, they forced the entire Diwali market in Rohtak to shut down by securing government orders. After getting those orders issued, Nitin Nabin ji is protesting outside Hooda Sahab’s and our home today."

Congress Leadership on the Mega Rally

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda described the rally as a massive gathering, saying INDIA bloc leaders would participate following the call given by Rahul Gandhi. “It is a massive rally. Following the call given by Rahul ji, the INDIA bloc is holding this rally, and all the leaders of the INDIA bloc will be present,” he said.

He also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and said traders would not suffer losses and people attending the rally could also make purchases. “Gyaneshwar Kumar will have to go. Traders are not suffering losses; in fact, people will come and end up making purchases. The Congress led the country to independence; it is a peace-loving party. The rally will be entirely peaceful,” he added.

Concerns Over Government Pressure

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot alleged that the government was attempting to prevent people from expressing their opinions through pressure. “The government wants to stop people through pressure and prevent people from voicing their opinions but neither Rahul Gandhi nor our people are going to back down,” Pilot said.

He also said that a large number of people were expected to reach Delhi from across the country and expressed confidence that local traders would benefit from the gathering. “There will be a lot of business for the traders today. Hundreds of thousands of people will arrive today from all across the country,” he added.

INDIA bloc, led by Congress, is holding a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar for his alleged role in irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. (ANI)