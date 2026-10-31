Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched several infrastructure projects in Shalimar Bagh, including new Shishu Vatikas, upgraded public convenience complexes, and the Arpan Centre to promote a circular economy and improve local living standards.

New Development Projects Launched in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated and launched several development projects in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, bringing a number of important facilities to residents of the area. She inaugurated two newly constructed Shishu Vatikas at Nehru Camp in Haiderpur, a newly constructed public convenience complex at the Seva Basti in GP Block, Pitampura, and a renovated public convenience complex at the Seva Basti in AO Block, Shalimar Bagh. She also inaugurated the Arpan Centre at Kasturba Gandhi Polytechnic in Pitampura. These projects mark an important step towards providing children with a safe and better environment for play and recreation, offering local residents clean and modern public facilities, and improving public amenities for those in need. The Chief Minister said the Delhi Government is committed to strengthening basic infrastructure in every part of the capital and ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society.

Upgraded Recreational and Sanitation Facilities

The Chief Minister inaugurated two newly constructed Shishu Vatikas on Road No. 26 at Nehru Camp, Haiderpur. The work at both facilities includes soil filling, grass and plantation work, construction of footpaths, installation of swings and new benches, painting of grills and gates, provision of borewells for watering plants, and improved lighting arrangements. With the development of these facilities, children in the area will have access to a safe, clean and green environment for play and recreation.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a new public convenience complex at the Seva Basti in GP Block, Pitampura. The complex has a total of 40 toilets, including 19 for women and 21 for men. It also has six bathrooms for women and three for men. The facility will provide local residents with better sanitation and amenities for their daily needs. She also dedicated to the public a 49-seat public convenience complex at the Seva Basti in AO Block, Shalimar Bagh. The complex has 22 toilets for women and 27 for men. In addition, it provides four bathrooms for women and three for men.

Promoting Sustainability and Local Development

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also inaugurated the Arpan Centre at Kasturba Gandhi Polytechnic in Pitampura. The centre aims to give a new lease of life to old and unused clothes, reduce textile waste and promote the circular economy. She said Delhi’s development is not limited to large projects. True development is reflected when ordinary citizens have better roads, a clean environment, adequate lighting, safe parks and modern public amenities in their neighbourhoods.