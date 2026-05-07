The Delhi government, under CM Rekha Gupta, has approved an Rs 805.99 crore medical college at the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka. Set for completion by 2028, it will offer 250 MBBS seats to boost healthcare and address doctor shortages.

The Delhi Government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the construction of a modern medical college and hostel complex at the Indira Gandhi Hospital campus in Dwarka. The project, estimated to cost Rs 805.99 crore, aims to be completed by the year 2028, as per the press release issued by the CMO.

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In a major push to Delhi's healthcare and medical education infrastructure, the project received clearance at a recent meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by the Chief Minister.

Project Details and Scope

According to the Chief Minister, the project will include a full-fledged medical college, separate hostels for male and female students, faculty housing and a modern academic block. The initiative is expected to address the growing demand for doctors in the capital while significantly strengthening healthcare services in Delhi.

The medical college will be developed in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms and will eventually accommodate 250 MBBS seats every year. Teaching activities will begin with an initial batch of 150 students, the release said.

Phased Construction Plan

CM Rekha Gupta said the project would be executed in phases. The first phase will focus on the construction of the academic block, student hostels and residential quarters for faculty members. Around 1,17,246 square metres of area will be developed in this phase, including nearly 34,000 square metres of basement space for parking and other essential facilities.

The academic block will be a multi-storey structure equipped with modern classrooms, laboratories and advanced teaching facilities. The hostels will be designed to accommodate a large number of students, while faculty residences will offer modern and comfortable living spaces.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out the construction work, while the Health and Family Welfare Department will oversee the project.

Sustainable and Accessible Infrastructure

The Chief Minister also said the project would adopt modern and sustainable construction techniques. The buildings will be earthquake-resistant and designed for energy efficiency. As part of the green building plan, the campus will feature solar power systems, rainwater harvesting, water recycling mechanisms, ample natural lighting and proper ventilation.

The entire campus will be made fully accessible for persons with disabilities, with ramps, lifts, Braille signage and wheelchair-friendly pathways.

Modern Safety Systems

Modern safety systems, including CCTV surveillance, fire alarms and fire safety infrastructure, will also be installed across the campus.

Quality Assurance and Timelines

CM Rekha Gupta directed officials to strictly adhere to quality standards and project timelines. She said a robust quality assurance mechanism would be put in place and regular monitoring would be carried out to ensure timely completion. She also made it clear that unnecessary delays and cost overruns would not be tolerated.

Future Planning and Operationalization

The Chief Minister further said that procurement of equipment, recruitment of staff, university affiliation and other operational requirements for the medical college would be completed in later stages in line with NMC norms.

A Long-Term Investment in Delhi's Healthcare

Calling the project a long-term investment in Delhi's healthcare future, CM Rekha Gupta said the initiative was not just about building another medical college, but about strengthening the city's overall healthcare system. She said the government's goal is to ensure better and accessible healthcare for every resident of the capital, and increasing the number of trained doctors is crucial to achieving that objective.

She expressed confidence that once operational, the institution would benefit not only Delhi residents but also people from neighbouring regions seeking quality medical treatment. Reaffirming the government's commitment to quality medical education, the Chief Minister said the new institution would play a key role in producing skilled doctors for the future. (ANI)