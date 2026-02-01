Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced a new 105 MGD water treatment plant at Chandrawal, costing Rs 599 crore. Expected by 2026, it aims to boost water supply for 11% of Delhi's population and reduce leakage to below 15%.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art 105 million gallons per day (MGD) water treatment plant at Chandrawal, aimed at strengthening the city's water supply infrastructure. The project, estimated at Rs 599 crore, is expected to be commissioned in 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Project Delays and Cost Escalation

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, CM Gupta chaired a review meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at the Delhi Secretariat to assess preparedness ahead of the upcoming summer season. The statement mentioned that the project remained stalled for several years, resulting in a sharp cost escalation of nearly Rs 400 crores, due to the repeated cancellations of tenders and non-compliance with the guidelines of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Beneficiary Areas and Supply Improvements

The Chandrawal water treatment plant project will cover around 11 per cent of Delhi's population and project aims to strengthen the water supply in Assembly constituencies including Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajinder Nagar and R.K. Puram as these densely poipulated areas have been facing major issues related to the supply and availability of pressure, mentioned the report.

Comprehensive Project Scope and Targets

The statement also highlighted that the project includes strengthening underground reservoirs (UGRs), installing water meters, preventing contamination, and establishing grievance redressal centres. The target is to reduce non-revenue water from 30-45 per cent to below 15 per cent within three years. Maintenance of the replaced pipelines will be undertaken under a 12-year agreement at a separate cost, the report added.

CM Highlights Project's Significance

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the commissioning of the Chandrawal water treatment plant would significantly strengthen Delhi's water supply infrastructure. The project will cover an area of approximately 92 square kilometres, accounting for about 6.20 per cent of Delhi's total geographical area, CM Rekha Gupta said.

Upon completion, the project is expected to substantially reduce water leakage and technical losses, improve water quality, and ensure the availability of clean drinking water for residents, the statement noted. (ANI)