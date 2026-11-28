Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar threatens a Delhi Chalo protest if the Centre fails to release drought relief funds. He also plans to discuss the Delimitation Bill with Kerala and Telangana CMs, opposing any injustice to southern states.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday warned that the state government would launch a 'Delhi Chalo' protest if the Centre failed to provide drought relief before the conclusion of the Belagavi legislature session, alleging that Karnataka had not received any financial assistance for the drought situation so far. Addressing a press conference at the Sangam Conference Hall in Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the issue had been discussed in the Cabinet and that the state government would pursue all possible avenues to secure financial assistance from the Centre. "The Central government has not given even one rupee of assistance for the drought situation in the state so far. We have discussed this in the Cabinet and we will fight in all ways. If the Central government does not give relief before the end of the Belagavi session, after the session we will launch a Delhi Chalo protest," he said.

Asked whether the state would approach the Supreme Court if the Centre did not release drought relief, Shivakumar said the government would pursue legal recourse as well. He added that the state had sought an appointment with the Prime Minister for an all-party delegation. "We will go to the Supreme Court also, we have requested the Prime Minister to give time for our all-party delegation to meet. I have raised this issue before the Prime Minister in front of all of you," he said. He also said the issue of granting recognition to the Kannada flag, which he described as a matter of pride for Karnataka and Kannadigas, would be discussed during the legislature session. On reservation for Scheduled Castes, he said the state had suffered a setback in court and that the unanimous decision was to include the reservation hike in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Speaking about his proposed Delhi visit, Shivakumar said he would travel to the national capital on Saturday night and hold discussions with the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Telangana on the Centre's proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. "I am travelling to Delhi on Saturday night, and on Sunday I will discuss the Central government's Lok Sabha constituency delimitation bill along with the Kerala and Telangana CMs, and discuss the injustice being done to our state," he said. He said the discussions would focus on the possible increase in Lok Sabha seats in northern states, the implications for southern states and the advantages and disadvantages of the proposed exercise. "Just yesterday the Central government took a decision in the Cabinet, and we only know the information from media reports. We will fight to protect our interests. Earlier I had participated in the meeting convened by the DMK," he said.

Accusing the BJP of pursuing delimitation to suit its political convenience, Shivakumar said Karnataka would oppose any move that compromised the interests of southern states. "The BJP is doing it to suit its convenience. We will fight to preserve our sovereignty. We have agreed to women's reservation, but we oppose delimitation," he said. Shivakumar alleged that the proposed exercise would cause injustice to southern states and reduce their relative representation. "The NDA is doing politics on this issue. Let them do politics. This will cause injustice to the southern states, and these states will become minorities. We will raise our voice for the interests of our states. Southern states are powering the progress of the country. They cannot suppress our voice," he said. He added that the Centre was expected to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue before proceeding with the proposed exercise. Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks, Shivakumar said an all-party meeting should have been called for consultations.

Asked about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's statement that he supported the Bill keeping the interests of Kannadigas in mind, Shivakumar said, "Let him say what he has done for Kannadigas and Karnataka during his time. Not just empty talk." On the meeting with ASHA workers, Shivakumar alleged that NDA leaders were instigating them against the state government instead of helping address their demands. "Yesterday I discussed with our officials, and our ministers discussed with ASHA workers today. NDA leaders did not come forward to help ASHA workers. They are doing the work of instigating ASHA workers against the state government," he said. He said the Centre was providing only Rs 2,000 to ASHA workers and maintained that both the Union and state governments shared responsibility for addressing their concerns. "The Central government is giving only Rs 2,000 to ASHA workers and nothing else. In the matter of ASHA workers, the Central government has as much responsibility as we have. We will keep the promise we have given to ASHA workers," he added. (ANI)