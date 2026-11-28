INDIA bloc leaders meet in New Delhi to strategize against the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. Opposition leaders allege the move targets the Constitution and criticize the government's approach to linking it with women's reservation.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): With the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill triggering a political debate ahead of the special session of Parliament, INDIA bloc leaders are holding a meeting in Delhi on Saturday to discuss the legislation and formulate a joint strategy, with Congress leaders alleging that the proposed exercise is being pushed in the name of women's reservation and asserting that the Opposition will defend the Constitution. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, where Opposition leaders are expected to discuss their strategy on the proposed Delimitation Bill and the upcoming special session of Parliament on November 30.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the meeting was being held to decide the alliance's strategy and accused the BJP of launching an assault on the Constitution. "A meeting of the INDIA alliance is taking place to determine our strategy. From what we have observed and understood, many who are neither visible nor vocal are not with us in this effort to defend the Constitution against the BJP's assault," Tiwari told reporters. He also alleged that the Centre was spreading misinformation in the name of women's reservation and said the Opposition would discuss the delimitation process during the meeting. "We can state that lies are being spread in the name of women, and regarding the delimitation process, the sentiment in India is against the BJP. Today, we will formulate our strategy," he said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the party would discuss the issue in detail during the meeting and share its position afterwards. "We are holding a meeting today and will discuss in detail with you afterwards," Khera said. Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain said the INDIA bloc would decide its future course of action during the meeting and alleged that the BJP was attempting to weaken the Opposition through intimidation and pressure from central agencies. "There is a meeting today, and it will be decided there what will happen or how things will proceed. This is a meeting of the INDIA alliance, where we will determine our future strategy. We still hold the same numbers we had previously," Hussain told ANI.

Alleging that Opposition leaders were being pressured to switch sides, he referred to the alleged use of central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as 'Operation Lotus'. "Attempts are being made to sway people to their side through intimidation and by leveraging the fear of agencies like the ED and CBI--a tactic referred to as 'Operation Lotus.' It remains to be seen how many people will actually succumb to such fear," he said.

RSP MP N.K. Premachandran also confirmed that the INDIA bloc would discuss the pros and cons of the proposed Bill and take a strong position. He reiterated that the DMK had left the alliance after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and said the NCP had not clarified whether it would participate in the meeting. "The INDIA bloc meeting will be held today. We will discuss the pros and cons of the Bill and take a strong position. The DMK left the INDIA bloc long ago, after the Assembly elections. As for the NCP, it has not yet made its position clear. I am also unsure whether the NCP will attend today's meeting," Premachandran told reporters.

The INDIA bloc meeting comes amid differing positions among Opposition parties on the proposed legislation. The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has announced its support for a 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must be protected. DMK MP A Raja said on Saturday that the party's consistent demand was to ensure that Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share in the Lok Sabha was not reduced. He said the proposed arrangement would instead take the state's share to 7.21 per cent and that the party would seek amendments to other provisions wherever necessary. The DMK has also maintained that the existing proportion of representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, should remain unchanged for another 25 years.

The Union Cabinet has cleared a legislative package to facilitate delimitation and the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The proposed legislation provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state and Union Territory, as well as the total number of seats in State Assemblies. If passed, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha would increase to 850, while that of State Assemblies would rise to 650. The Centre's proposal links the implementation of women's reservation, provided for under the 106th Constitutional Amendment in 2023, with the fresh delimitation exercise. The government aims to complete the process before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation. It has also demanded that the exercise use the latest Census data instead of the 2011 figures. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.