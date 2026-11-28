Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Congress in Jammu, calling it a party past its expiry date. He accused the opposition of undermining democracy, spreading false narratives against PM Modi, and failing to provide evidence for vote theft.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused the Congress of attempting to undermine democracy, spreading chaos and creating false narratives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the party's "expiry date" had passed and that the people would not allow it to return to power. Addressing a gathering at Parade Chowk during the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Mahapadyatra' in Jammu, Singh accused the Congress and its allies of talking about regime change and questioning the integrity of democratic institutions through allegations of vote theft. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma was also present at the event.

Referring to the Congress summit in Hyderabad, where slogans targeting Prime Minister Modi were raised, Singh said the people of India, who believe in democratic values, would not tolerate attempts to spread instability. "Congress leaders seem to have forgotten that, unlike their own leaders, Modi ji did not inherit anything. This responsibility was entrusted to him by the people of India, and it is only the public that can take it back. Modi ji has stated many times that he is a simple, detached man—if the public asks him to leave, he will simply pick up his belongings and walk away," he said. "Let the Congress leaders take note: Modi ji is not going anywhere. If anyone needs to leave, it is the Congress; the time has come for the Congress to pack up and depart," Singh added.

Questioning the Congress's allegations of vote theft, the Defence Minister said the party had failed to provide evidence to substantiate its claims and was relying on what its leaders described as a "feeling". "Perhaps votes were stolen during the Congress era; that may have been their habit. But the BJP cannot and does not steal votes—regardless of whether it comes to power or loses it," he said. "When asked for evidence to support their allegations of vote-theft, their leaders claim there is no proof—only a 'feeling'. What else can one do but laugh at such a statement from Rahul Gandhi?" Singh added.

He said the Congress had lost three consecutive Lok Sabha elections over the last 12 years and had also failed to form governments in several states. "Before long, the only Congress MLAs and MPs left will be those who are members of their own leader's family," he said. Singh also questioned the Congress's criticism of the Election Commission, pointing out that Election Commissioners had been appointed during the Congress regime when the BJP came to power in 2014. He accused the Congress of treating constitutional institutions as its private property and alleged that the party was seeking to replace democracy with mob rule.

Recalling the UPA government's tenure, Singh alleged that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not have complete authority and that people without constitutional positions exercised influence over the government. He referred to the National Advisory Council chaired by Sonia Gandhi, alleging that Cabinet files were sent to her and that she held the real keys to power. Singh also referred to an earlier instance when Rahul Gandhi had publicly dismissed a government decision as "nonsense", following which Manmohan Singh was forced to reverse it. Contrasting the Congress-led government with the Modi government, he said the BJP government could not be run through remote control.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Singh compared him to a cricket player who, after getting out, refuses to accept the decision, questions everything and eventually walks away with his bat. He also criticised Gandhi over his remarks on India's defence preparedness and the Ayodhya Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which the Congress leader had described as a political programme. Singh alleged that Gandhi was attempting to undermine India's image and create false narratives against the Modi government. He further said Gandhi considered himself the only person capable of becoming Prime Minister but was unwilling to participate in parliamentary debates.

The Defence Minister also recalled the Emergency, saying he was 24 years old when he was jailed for 18 months and was not granted parole even after his mother died. Citing the example of singer Kishore Kumar, Singh alleged that his songs were banned from All India Radio in 1976 after he refused to sing for the government. He also criticised the Congress over the Shah Bano case, accusing the party of taking a wrong decision and targeting the judiciary. Referring to the party's history of centralised decision-making, Singh cited the 'kitchen cabinet' during Indira Gandhi's tenure and similar arrangements during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure. "The Congress now seeks to replace democracy with 'mob rule' (rule by a crowd), but the people of India will not accept this," he said.

Concluding his attack, Singh said the Congress had lost its political relevance and asserted that the BJP would not allow it to return to power. "Congress ki expiry date khatam ho chuki hai aur BJP uska walis nahi aane dega," he said. Earlier in his address, Singh described Jammu and Kashmir as a land of valour, sacrifice and self-respect, highlighting its special place in the BJP's political journey. Recalling the contributions of Prem Nath Dogra and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, he said Dogra had fought for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India, while Mukherjee had raised the slogan of "One nation, one flag, one constitution" from the region.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the "crown jewel of India", Singh said the region was witnessing rapid development under the Modi government. He cited the establishment of AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir and said the region had recorded 7.8 crore tourist visits over the last three years, compared to 4.76 crore earlier. Singh also claimed that US President Donald Trump had remarked that the American economy could improve by learning from India. He said the Modi government had not faced even a single corruption charge in its 12 years in power.