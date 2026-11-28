Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights the Sheesh Mahal controversy, saying residents of Punjab should also know the details of the former Delhi government residence and the questions surrounding public expenditure.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has drawn attention once again to the controversy surrounding the house which was once the official residence of Delhi's previous chief minister Arvind Kejriwal - known as ‘Sheesh Mahal’. Gupta has also suggested that Punjabis should be informed about the controversy and the purported costly development of this house and how it was paid for from public funds.

Gupta's intervention has re-ignited the debate. Although the BJP has persistently criticised the redevelopment of Kejriwal's house, the AAP has disputed these claims.

What did Rekha Gupta Say About Sheesh Mahal?

Having highlighted the Sheesh Mahal controversy in Delhi, Gupta has suggested that Punjabis too should investigate the situation. She expressed doubt about the purported high cost of the house and noted that it had been funded by taxpayer's money. Information relating to this should therefore be shared in both Delhi and Punjab, she added.

Whilst emphasising the importance of informing the public, the Delhi CM contended that people should be informed about how their tax-payer's money had been utilised in developing and decorating this highly opulent house. She also advocated that the facts relating to the Sheesh Mahal controversy should be shared within both Delhi and Punjab.

Why has Arvind Kejriwal's former house become so controversial?

Kejriwal's former official house has been highly controversial within Delhi. The BJP has frequently levelled the ‘Sheesh Mahal' label at the AAP in order to criticise them. Concerns have been consistently expressed about the redevelopment of the house together with its décor and amenities and the costs incurred in doing so.

The BJP has employed the Sheesh Mahal controversy as a way of disputing AAP's assertions regarding their administration and management of public funds. However, the AAP has denied these criticisms. The topic of Sheesh Mahal has therefore been a recurring element in the political dialogue between these two parties.

Rekha Gupta aims to widen debate on Sheesh Mahal to include Punjab

By mentioning Punjab, Gupta has attempted to widen the debate on Sheesh Mahal to include this state. Punjab is currently led by the AAP, and so this topic is of particular relevance to them at this time - especially as the BJP continues to question the previous Delhi government's management of public funds.

Gupta's recent comments further illustrate the BJP's strategy to promote discussion of the Sheesh Mahal issue in both Delhi and Punjab. As the political debate persists, the central theme remains the costs associated with Kejriwal's former official house and the call for increased public examination of this.