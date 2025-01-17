Bengaluru: 24-year-old techie dies by suicide after uncle blackmails to leak her private photos

A 24-year-old software professional in Bengaluru died by suicide after her uncle allegedly demanded sexual favors and threatened to leak private videos. The incident occurred at a hotel near Kundalahalli metro station, where the woman set herself on fire.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 7:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 7:42 AM IST

A 24-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru tragically died by suicide after her uncle allegedly threatened to expose their private messages, intimate photos, and videos. According to police, the two met at a hotel near the Kundalahalli metro station on Sunday in an attempt to address their issues. During the meeting, the woman reportedly attempted suicide in the hotel room.

She was immediately taken to Victoria Hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The accused uncle also suffered minor injuries while reportedly trying to save her. The woman’s uncle, identified as the prime accused, has been arrested, and an in-depth investigation is ongoing, according to the police.

Authorities revealed that the woman set herself on fire at Radha Hometel near Kundalahalli metro station on Sunday evening after her uncle coerced her into meeting him there. Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivakumar Gunar stated that the woman was initially hesitant to go to the hotel room where her uncle was waiting but ultimately complied after he threatened to send her private photos and videos to her parents.

The police reported that the victim brought petrol with her, which she poured on herself inside the hotel room before setting herself on fire. She later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The victim's mother revealed that her daughter had been living with her uncle and aunt for the past six years and would often accompany them on trips.

The accused, identified as the husband of the victim’s aunt, allegedly demanded sexual favors and threatened to leak private videos. On Monday, a friend of the woman alerted her parents about the alleged harassment.

Police stated that no incriminating photos or videos were discovered on the accused’s phone during their initial investigation. However, the accused’s mobile phone and a pen drive have been confiscated and sent for forensic analysis.

