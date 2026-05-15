A 20-year-old girl died by suicide in Delhi. Her family, unaware of legal procedures, took her body directly to a cremation ground. Police intervened, seized the body for post-mortem, and have initiated legal proceedings.

A 20-year-old girl died by suicide in Delhi, following which her body was taken directly to a cremation ground without informing the police, on Thursday.

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Police Intervene at Crematorium

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Adarsh Nagar Police Station on Thursday regarding a girl's dead body being brought to Kewal Park Shamshan Ghat without prior intimation to the authorities. Police teams reached the spot and identified the deceased as a resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, aged around 20 years.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that she had allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence. The family, unaware of the legal procedure, had taken the body directly for cremation.

Investigation Underway

The body was later taken into custody and shifted to the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene. Further legal proceedings are being carried out as per the law.