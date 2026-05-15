Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Temi Tea Garden in Sikkim, interacting with workers and plucking tea leaves. He is also scheduled to visit Nathula Pass to inspect facilities for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Scindia Interacts with Tea Workers in Sikkim

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday visited the famed Temi Tea Garden in South Sikkim's Namchi district, where he interacted with tea garden workers and joined them in plucking tea leaves.

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Scindia also engaged with the tea pluckers and workers, appreciating their immense contribution towards preserving Sikkim's globally admired tea legacy. He also donned the traditional bamboo basket and joined the workers in plucking tea leaves himself.

Speaking to the workers, Scindia praised the skill, precision and dedication involved in tea plucking, noting the remarkable speed and discipline required for the delicate process.

Adding a personal touch to the interaction, Scindia conversed fluently in Nepali with the workers, drawing warm responses from the local community.

Further, in a post on X, Scindia said he was deeply impressed by the hard work and dedication of the tea pluckers.

Walked through the lush, misty Temi Tea Gardens in Namchi, Sikkim today. Spent time and interacted with the incredible hardworking tea pluckers and garden workers in the Tea gardens today. Tried my hand at tea plucking too and very quickly realised the grace, speed and effort… pic.twitter.com/X9c1iNz4pV — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 15, 2026

"Walked through the lush, misty Temi Tea Gardens in Namchi, Sikkim today. Spent time and interacted with the incredible hardworking tea pluckers and garden workers in the Tea gardens today. Tried my hand at tea plucking too and very quickly realised the grace, speed and effort it truly demands! My sincere respect for the skill and dedication of the pluckers who put their heart and soul into it," he wrote on X.

Border Infrastructure Review and State Day Celebrations

On May 16, Scindia will proceed to the strategic Indo-China border area at Nathula Pass, where he is expected to inspect facilities being developed for the resumption and management of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The Minister will review the acclimatisation centres constructed at Hangu Lake and 17th Mile for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims. The facilities were virtually inaugurated earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state.

He will also inspect the under-construction parking infrastructure at Nathula, which is being developed with a capacity to accommodate nearly 1,000 vehicles to ease congestion and improve tourist management in the border region.

Later the same day, the Union Minister will attend the 51st State Day celebrations in Gangtok as the Guest of Honour.

The visit of the Union Minister is being seen as significant for Sikkim, particularly in the sectors of tourism, connectivity, border infrastructure and development of pilgrimage facilities, with several centrally-supported projects currently underway in the Himalayan state. (ANI)