On Endangered Species Day, India's first satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released in Kaziranga National Park. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the move as a 'proud moment' and a major step for wildlife conservation in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the country's first satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released at Kaziranga National Park on Friday, and called it a "proud moment" for Assam.

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Sharing the information on X, the Assam Chief Minister said the "major step for wildlife conservation" was taken on the occasion of Endangered Species Day today. "A first for India at Kaziranga! Marking #EndangeredSpeciesDay, the country's 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released in Kaziranga, a major step for wildlife conservation," Sarma said.

He further said that Assam remains committed to protecting every species inhabiting the state's forests and wildlife habitats. "A proud moment for Assam as we continue to protect every species that calls our forests home," he added. https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2055191301386273103

Kaziranga Orchid Park

Earlier on March 3, Sarma formally inaugurated the Kaziranga Orchid Park, developed by the state government at Kohora in Kaziranga. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several other projects.

It may be noted that built over 20 bighas, the Orchid Park has been developed in its first phase at a cost of approximately Rs 16 crore. The park houses, displays, and conserves more than 900 species of indigenous and exotic orchids. The orchids are exhibited in seven state-of-the-art glasshouses as well as planted in natural surroundings. The park also includes a children's garden, a 500-seat amphitheatre, a traditional cuisine restaurant, tourist accommodation facilities, and an administrative building.

Designed to integrate conservation, education, recreation, and tourism, the park aims to provide a holistic experience to visitors.