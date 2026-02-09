A minor was killed and a 25-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing at a park in Delhi's Moti Nagar. The minor was declared dead at the hospital, while the other victim, Mohammad Danish, is being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Details of the Victims

The sequence of events began around 6:37 PM, when the Moti Nagar police station received a report that a minor was being rushed to the hospital without signs of life. Upon examination, medical personnel found a fatal stab wound located beneath the boy's right shoulder.

Shortly thereafter, at 7:50 PM, information was received about another injured person. Identified as Mohammad Danish, a 25-year-old male, he was found with a stab wound to the back. Danish was initially taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital for emergency treatment before being referred to a higher-level medical facility to address the severity of his injuries. He is currently being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre, with his condition being monitored closely.

Investigation Underway

Both incidents reportedly occurred in a DDA park near DLF Moti Nagar, a popular area frequented by locals. Eyewitness accounts have yet to be fully established, as the police urge anyone with information to come forward.

The motive behind the stabbings remains unclear. As the story develops, more details are anticipated regarding the investigation and the recovery of the injured victim. According to the Delhi Police, cases are being registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)