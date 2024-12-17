Delhi SHOCKER! Man caught with wife of another person, tortured and beaten to death

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death in Delhi's Shastri Park after being caught in a compromising situation with another man's wife. The victim succumbed to severe injuries during treatment.

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death after he was caught with the wife of another person at a house in Delhi’s Shastri Park area, police said on Monday. Ritik Verma, the victim, was discovered in a compromising scenario with the accused's wife on Monday morning.

"When he was discovered with the woman at her house on Monday around 11 a.m., her husband became enraged and severely beat Ritik Verma and his wife," stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rakesh Paweriya. According to the victim’s uncle, Bunty, the accused had beaten up Ritik brutally. In addition, they severely tortured Ritik and pulled off his nails. "Every part of his body was injured," Bunty added.

According to a neighbour, the accused had beaten the wife and Ritik. Ritik used to drive a tempo and was the only son of his parents, the neighbour said.

When the police arrived on the scene earlier in the day, they discovered that the injured person had been brought to the hospital by his family. The victim was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and after a check-up was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He was not in a position to provide any statement at that time, ANI reported.

The officer stated that more investigations are underway and that the victim passed away from his wounds while receiving care at about 9 p.m. According to police, the motive behind the murder was 'revenge' and further investigation is underway in the case. Subsequently, sections of 103 (1) Bharat Nyay Sanhita (BNS) were added to the case registered at Shastri Park police station and the probe has been initiated, the police said.

