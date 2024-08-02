Delhi shelter home tragedy: 13 children dead in 20 days, BJP alleges negligence

The exact cause of the deaths at Asha Kiran remains unknown. The SDM noted that the number of fatalities this year is significantly higher than last year, and the true cause will be determined after post-mortem reports. The SDM's report has raised concerns about the quality of drinking water provided to the children.

An investigation by a sub-divisional magistrate has revealed that as many as 13 children have died in the past 20 days at a Delhi government-run shelter home for the specially-abled. Since January, the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini has seen a total of 27 deaths, prompting allegations of neglect and poor living conditions from the BJP.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a fact-finding team to the shelter home and criticized the AAP government for negligence. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "For years, the Asha Kiran shelter home run by the Delhi government has lost all asha (hope). People are suffering and dying in it and the Delhi government does nothing, nothing at all. Taking cognisance and sending my team to enquire into it." She also mentioned that the NCW is auditing night shelters run by the Delhi government.

Delhi minister Atishi disputed the reported number of deaths and instructed the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Revenue department to initiate a magisterial probe and submit a report within 48 hours. In her letter, Atishi stated that there had been 14 deaths at the shelter home since January 2024. She called for recommendations on actions to be taken against those responsible for the negligence and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

A team from the Delhi BJP has also visited the Asha Kiran shelter home to assess the situation. BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Rekha Gupta claimed, "As per our information, the children are getting dirty water, they don't get food, they don't get treatment. An inquiry should be conducted and all the officers who are involved in this should be punished."

In response, Delhi minister Gopal Rai slammed the BJP, saying that the party did not visit the home of the mother and son who drowned in a drain in Mayur Vihar. "The BJP is protesting. But, they did not protest when a woman and her son died in Mayur Vihar after slipping into a drain. They came to protest at Asha Kiran because they know that it comes under the Delhi government," Rai said.

