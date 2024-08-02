Maharashtra: Billboard collapses onto vehicles in Thane's Kalyan amid heavy rain; Video goes viral (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The incident took place at around 10:18 am when the hoarding, situated above a busy road, suddenly fell onto the road. At the time, several people were standing underneath, and an auto rickshaw carrying passengers was passing by.

    A large hoarding collapsed onto vehicles in the bustling Shahjanand Chowk area of Kalyan (West) on Friday (August 2), resulting in minor injuries to three individuals and massive damage to three vehicles. The incident took place at around 10:18 am when the hoarding, situated above a busy road, suddenly fell onto the road. At the time, several people were standing underneath, and an auto rickshaw carrying passengers was passing by.

    Fortunately, most individuals managed to escape just before the collapse, with only minor scratches reported among the injured—one from the auto rickshaw and another passerby. The three vehicles affected by the collapse were left extensively damaged.

    CCTV footage of the incident shows the immediate evacuation of people from the area as the hoarding fell. Emergency services, including Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal staff and fire brigade teams, quickly arrived on the scene to remove the debris and assess the damage.

    Earlier, new safety regulations for hoardings were introduced, focusing on structural integrity. The updated guidelines mandate the use of perforated sheets for new signages to enhance safety during cyclones and set a maximum allowable lifespan of 50 years from the date of approval for hoardings.

    Existing hoardings are required to undergo a structural audit report every two years to ensure continued safety and compliance with the new standards.

