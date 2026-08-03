Two people, a husband and wife, died after the roof of their house collapsed in Delhi's Usmanpur area. The Delhi Government has expressed condolences, confirmed rescue operations are complete, and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Delhi Government on Monday expressed its deepest condolences to the family of two people who died in a roof collapse incident in Usmanpur.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Delhi, the government affirmed that rescue and emergency teams responded immediately following the collapse. Delhi Government expresses its sincere condolences to the family that lost two loved ones in the roof collapse incident at Usmanpur. Rescue and emergency teams responded immediately. A comprehensive search operation has confirmed that no one remains trapped under the debris.… — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 3, 2026 "Delhi Government expresses its sincere condolences to the family that lost two loved ones in the roof collapse incident at Usmanpur. Rescue and emergency teams responded immediately. A comprehensive search operation has confirmed that no one remains trapped under the debris," the Delhi CMO stated on X.

"Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta has directed the concerned authorities to extend every possible assistance to the affected family, ensure a thorough investigation into the incident, and take all necessary action," the statement added.

Couple Dies in North-East Delhi Tragedy

Earlier, a husband and wife tragically lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed in North-East Delhi's Usmanpur area, officials said here on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Tinku (32) and his wife Urmila (30).

According to officials, the incident occurred late last night in JP Nagar (Jaiprakash Nagar), located in the Gonda area under the jurisdiction of Usmanpur, North-East Delhi. The sudden collapse trapped the couple under a heap of debris.

Official Statements on Rescue

Speaking on the incident, Senior Station Officer (STO) Sunil Sagar stated that residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the victims from under the rubble. "Two persons, a husband and a wife, Tinku (32) and Urmila (30), were trapped under the debris. Their bodies were rescued by the public and the police and immediately shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital," STO Sunil Sagar said.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Santosh declared both individuals dead on arrival.

Further details regarding the cause of the structure's collapse are awaited. (ANI)