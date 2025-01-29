Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

Delhi’s Karkardooma Court granted custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-ur-Rehman, accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, allowing him to stay home till February 3. This coincides with the final phase of election campaigning for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, boosting his campaign efforts.

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

New Delhi: In a significant decision, Delhi’s Karkardooma Court has granted custody parole to Shifa-ur-Rehman, an accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, allowing him to stay at his residence till February 3.  

Rehman, who is contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Okhla constituency on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket, will now have the opportunity to be actively involved in his election campaign. This parole period coincides with the last phase of electioneering, as campaigning for the February 5 polls will conclude on February 3. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.  

The court’s decision enables Rehman to stay at home for the duration of his custody parole, a move seen as crucial for his efforts to connect with voters and strengthen his presence in the electoral race.  

Rehman has been in judicial custody in connection with the larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots. His release on custody parole is likely to impact the political dynamics in Okhla, where the contest is expected to be intense.  

With the elections approaching, this development adds another layer of intrigue to the political landscape, as Rehman seeks to make the most of this period to bolster his campaign.

