Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam was granted 10-day interim bail by a Delhi court. He reached his ancestral village in Bihar after six years in Tihar Jail to attend his brother's wedding and spend time with his ailing mother.

Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the "larger conspiracy" case related to the Delhi riots of 2020, reached his ancestral village Kako after six years to attend his younger brother Muzzammil Imam's wedding and spend time with his ailing mother. The Imam arrived here following a 10-day interim bail by a Delhi Court.

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Brother expresses relief, places faith in judiciary

Muzzammil Imam is scheduled to get married on March 25. Expressing happiness over the reunion with Sharjeel, he said, "After six years, we've had this opportunity that Sharjeel Bhai has come out from Tihar Jail... We thank the court for understanding our concerns and allowing him to come from Delhi to Bihar to spend time with his family. He was released under the very basic restrictions that are imposed on any under-trial prisoner upon bail. He is on parole for eleven days, from the 20th to the 30th." Further, on being asked about their demands from the government, he said, "What can we demand from the government? Our demands will be from the judiciary. The government is not an authorised body to fulfil our demands. Our fight is against the policies, and the right to make a decision on that is of our courts. We trust our courts. Sooner or later, we will definitely get justice."

Court imposes strict bail conditions

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court on March 9 allowed Imam to be released on interim bail from March 20 to March 30, 2026, upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the like amount, subject to certain conditions. The court directed that during the interim bail period, Imam shall not contact any witness or person connected with the case, shall provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and keep it active, and shall not interact with the media or use social media. He has also been directed to meet only family members and remain at his residence or the venues of the marriage ceremonies. The court further directed that after the expiry of the interim bail period, Imam must surrender before the jail superintendent on the evening of March 30, and a compliance report shall be submitted to the court.

Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case

Sharjeel, who describes himself as a "political prisoner and student activist", has remained in continuous judicial custody for nearly six years and has never been released on bail, even temporarily, before today. He was pursuing a PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the time of his arrest.

Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and 16 others were arrested in January 2020 under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case. The riots that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 left over 50 people dead and more than 700 injured.

According to the Delhi Police, the riots were the result of a "pre-planned and well-designed" conspiracy in the background of protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Earlier in January, the Supreme Court granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad. However, the court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, noting that the two stand on a "qualitatively different footing" both in terms of prosecution and evidence. (ANI)