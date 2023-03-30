Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi residents witness thunderstorm, rain; IMD forecasts heavy rain activity on March 31

    The weather department said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi and South Delhi, adding strong wind may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Thunderstorms with light rains on Thursday (March 30) lashed parts of Delhi including Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road. President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment and Budha Jayanti Park also received light rains.

    It also warned that partial damage to vulnerable structures may be caused due to rain coupled with strong winds. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

    The IMD has forecast rain activity, coudy weather and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR over the next three to four days with peak activity likely on Friday (March 31).

    The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 170, which falls in the moderate category.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
