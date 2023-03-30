12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations

Indore police officials said that rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped. An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

In a tragic incident, as many as 12 people lost their lives after the roof of an ancient 'bavdi' (a large well) situated in a temple in Indore collapsed on Thursday (March 30) during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.

Speaking to reporters, Indore police officials said that rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped. An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish and posted a tweet of the same. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families."

Meanwhile, in another incident during Ram Navami a massive fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. No casualties reported have been reported yet.

