Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations

    Indore police officials said that rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped. An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, as many as 12 people lost their lives after the roof of an ancient 'bavdi' (a large well) situated in a temple in Indore collapsed on Thursday (March 30) during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.

    Speaking to reporters, Indore police officials said that rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped. An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

    Also read: Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish and posted a tweet of the same. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families."

    Meanwhile, in another incident during Ram Navami a massive fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. No casualties reported have been reported yet.

    Also read: Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Kerala: Idukki observes hartal today demanding to capture 'Arikomban' anr

    Kerala: Shutters down in Idukki demanding capture of 'Arikomban'

    Kerala Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage anr

    Kerala: Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over Modi surname remark gcw

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over 'Modi surname' remark

    Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session - Video AJR

    Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT Analysis - KKR banks on Chandrakant Pandit coaching sense to reclaim title-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT Analysis - KKR banks on Pandit's coaching sense to reclaim title

    The Pope Exorcist Russell Crowe to play REAL Vatican Chief Exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth role RBA

    The Pope’s Exorcist: Russell Crowe to play REAL Vatican's Chief Exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth's role

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Delhi government plans to establish 12 schools of applied learning, says education minister Atishi - adt

    Delhi government plans to establish 12 schools of applied learning, says education minister Atishi

    Kerala: Idukki observes hartal today demanding to capture 'Arikomban' anr

    Kerala: Shutters down in Idukki demanding capture of 'Arikomban'

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon