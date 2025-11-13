The Red Fort blast that killed 12 has exposed a shocking “doctor terror module.” Experts warn of Pakistan-Turkiye links, biological warfare threats, and call for a national counter-terror overhaul to crush white-collar terrorism.

New Delhi endured a horrific evening on November 10, when a powerful car blast ripped through one of the most crowded and historic parts of the capital — the Red Fort area. What was initially believed to be an accident quickly turned into one of the most shocking terror cases the city has seen in years. Twelve people lost their lives in the blast, while several others remain injured and are undergoing treatment at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital. The nation watched in collective grief as images of mangled vehicles and shattered glass near the iconic monument filled social media feeds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from a two-day visit to Bhutan, visited the injured victims at LNJP Hospital to personally assess their condition and express solidarity. Two days later, on November 12, the government officially classified the explosion as a terror incident — one orchestrated by anti-national forces.

The Unlikely Faces of Terror: Doctors Turned Radicals

What investigators unearthed next stunned even the most seasoned security experts. The primary suspects behind the Red Fort blast were not stereotypical terrorists — they were doctors.

According to intelligence sources, “Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen raised Rs 26 lakh in cash, and handed it over to Umar. They also procured about 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser worth Rs 3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh and nearby areas, intended for IED preparation.”

When Delhi Police conducted DNA analysis, it confirmed what many feared — the man who carried out the blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi himself. “After the blast, his leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator. His DNA sample matched with his mother,” officials confirmed.

‘A Disturbing Trend in Radicalisation’

The revelation of a doctor module behind a major terror attack has alarmed security experts. Major General Ashok Kumar (Retd), Director General of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), called it a “disturbing trend in the radicalisation domain.”

“As it is emerging from the initial investigations, this is a doctor module which has taken a reasonably long time to procure and place such explosives, arms and ammunition. It is also a disturbing trend in the radicalisation domain as the most revered position of medical doctors have got involved,” he told Asianet Newsable English.

He further warned of growing international footprints in the case.

“Though connection of JEM alongwith Pakistan and Turkiye have started emerging, India should initiate and strengthen multi pronged actions to include enhanced surveillance, break the nexus of overground workers, strengthen the anti infiltration grid with Pakistan.”

Contain, Counter, Contest: A 3-Step National Strategy

Retired Major General Sudhakar Jee, another security affairs expert, has urged the government to develop a comprehensive “short, medium and long-term” strategy to deal with this evolving threat. He outlined three critical steps: contain, counter, and contest.

1. Contain: Trace and Expose the Ecosystem

Major General Sudhakar Jee said the investigating agencies must probe thoroughly to establish unambiguous links between Pakistan Army/ISI/ JeM and the blast.

“Identify the ecosystem and neutralise them. Launch a well calibrated action plan in information warfare to publicise involvement of Pakistan Army and drive it to be Black Listed by FATF," he told Asianet Newabe English.

2. Counter: Stop the Spread of Radicalisation

He warned that India’s fight against terror has entered a new phase — one that extends beyond borders and professions.

“Cycles of radicalisation, funding and new normal of trans-state terror within India in form of ‘white- collar’ terrorism to formulate a suitable counter strategy . Be mindful of the levels of focus having shifted from IT predominance to health involving potential’ Biological Warfare’ attacks against the Indian population,” Major General Sudhakar Jee cautioned.

The retired Major General also highlighted the threat to India’s core institutions:

“They would also target technological and economic centers of excellence and pillars of democracy to include Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and Media, in addition to specialists in emerging domains that would put India in global status. These must be correctly identified and a counter strategy adopted.”

He recommended targeting the terror infrastructure at its roots.

“Establish choke points in communications, fund flow, drug cartels, supply chain of illegal weapons and counterfeit currency and choke them.”

3. Contest: Avoid Escalation, Prepare for the Long Game

Major General Jee’s final point was strategic — urging India to avoid premature military escalation until the nation’s economic strength matches its ambitions.

“India must select its justification for entry and exit into/from the conflict mindful of a resultant ‘escalators entrapment’ leading to a full-fledged war against Pakistan — which India must avoid until it becomes a $10-15 trillion USD economy, say by 2035-40,” he said.

Diplomatic Pressure Mounts

Major General Ashok Kumar echoed similar sentiments, urging stronger diplomatic action.

“India should initiate diplomatic measures against Pakistan and Turkiye, including further reduction of diplomatic strength or breaking the entire diplomatic relationship,” he said.

This comes amid mounting evidence suggesting that elements based in Pakistan and supported by Turkish operatives may have played a logistical or ideological role in the Delhi blast.

A City on Edge

In the three days since the Red Fort explosion, Delhi remains on high alert. Security forces have increased surveillance across sensitive installations, shopping hubs, and religious sites. Checkpoints have mushroomed across the capital, with police and paramilitary units maintaining round-the-clock vigilance to prevent any follow-up attacks.

Yet, amid the tightened security and political statements, a deeper unease lingers. The Red Fort blast has not just claimed 12 lives — it has torn apart the very notion of who a terrorist might be.

Doctors, healers, and intellectuals turning into instruments of terror mark a dark new chapter in India’s long battle against extremism. The fight, experts warn, will now have to be fought not only on the borders — but also in classrooms, hospitals, and minds.