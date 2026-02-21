Jairam Thakur condemned the Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit, calling it an 'attack on India's global reputation.' The former HP CM accused Congress of acting as an anti-national party to tarnish India's global image.

Attack on India's Global Reputation

Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur on Friday said that the Youth Congress's protest during the AI Impact Summit 2026 held in Delhi was an "attack on India's global reputation." He said that Congress is no longer acting as a responsible political party but as an anti-national party, and that Rahul Gandhi's gang, scared of India's progress, has resorted to tarnishing the country's image.

Jairam Thakur said, "Today, the entire world respects India's technological capabilities, innovation, and leadership. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is reaching new heights on the global stage, but the Congress has once again displayed its narrow and petty politics and made a shameful attempt to tarnish the country's reputation. This protest by Congress is not against any government, but against India."

'Congress Politics Limited to Negativity'

He said that Congress's politics is now limited to negativity, spreading confusion, and discrediting India's achievements. "Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress has destroyed the dignity of the opposition. Congress is making a systematic effort to portray India as weak on foreign platforms, mislead investors, and damage the country's global reputation."

Congress Labelled 'Anti-Technology' and 'Anti-National'

The BJP leader further added that the "anti-development Congress" has become a "symbol of an anti-technology" and "anti-national mindset." "Now, the anti-development Congress has become a symbol of an anti-technology and anti-national mindset. Whenever India progresses, Congress resorts to the politics of opposition and obstruction. This is not democracy, but a conspiracy to stop the country's progress. Congress has no concern for the national interest; it is only concerned with saving its political ground," he added.

He said that India is rapidly moving towards global leadership, and at such a time, this attitude of Congress is not only unfortunate but also an insult to the entire nation.

Details of the Protest and Police Action

Earlier today, a group of Indian Youth Congress members protested at the Bharat Mandapam, venue of the AI Impact India Summit, in the national capital by removing and displaying their shirts printed with slogans which read 'Compromised Prime Minister'.

Delhi police have booked protestors from the Indian Youth Congress under provisions including voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty and other sections related to defying lawful public order, noting that these sections are non-bailable, sources said. (ANI)