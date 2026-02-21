Rahul Gandhi will appear in a Bhiwandi court for a 2014 defamation case to provide a new guarantor. He also wrote a letter to the JKSA condemning recent attacks on Kashmiris, blaming the 'politics of hate' fostered by the ruling dispensation.

Rahul Gandhi to Appear in Court for Defamation Case

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will appear in the Bhiwandi court today in a 2014 defamation case. The case is ongoing, and Gandhi needs to sign a bond and provide a new guarantor, as his previous guarantor, Shivraj Patil, has passed away.

Advocate Narayan Iyer, representing Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Bhiwandi on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Iyer said that Gandhi's current guarantor, Shivraj Patil, has recently passed away and a new guarantor will be presented before the court. The complainant, Rajesh, has been cross-examined, and the second witness, Ashok Saikar, is pending cross-examination under Section 202. The court will likely focus on accepting the new guarantor tomorrow

"Rahul Gandhi is appearing in Bhiwandi tomorrow. A defamation case was filed against him in 2014, and the hearing is underway. His current guarantor, the Shivraj Patil, recently passed away, and a new guarantor will be provided in his place. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi will have to appear in the Bhiwandi court and sign a bond. The new guarantor will also appear in court, and the bail will be presented...The complainant, Rajesh, is the chief witness, and he has been cross-examined. The second witness has already been examined. The second witness is Ashok Saikar, who investigated a private complaint at the time. His cross-examination is pending under Section 202, so there will be no cross-examination tomorrow because we have to present a new guarantor tomorrow, and we have full faith in the court", he said.

Gandhi Condemns 'Politics of Hate' Amid Attacks on Kashmiris

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) national convenor Nasir Khuehami in response to concerns raised over recent attacks on Kashmiri students and shawl sellers reported across various parts of the country.

In his letter, Gandhi expressed deep concern over the recent wave of violence targeting members of the Kashmiri community. He observed that the "politics of hate" has not only weakened institutions, but also fractured the nation's social fabric.

The Congress leader alleged that these "forces", encouraged either tacitly or overtly by the ruling dispensation, have "unleashed a reign of terror" against minorities and marginalised communities. "I am deeply concerned by the recent spate of violent attacks on our Kashmiri brothers. The politics of hate has not only corroded institutions but torn our social fabric. Forces which are tacitly and overtly supported by the ruling dispensation have unleashed a reign of terror against minorities and marginalised groups. The Congress party strongly condemns violence in all its forms and will continue to fight hate," the letter read.

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families who have endured "unimaginable pain," Gandhi asserted that he will continue to fight hate and stand up for their right to live with dignity, security, and equal citizenship. The development comes amid growing alarm over repeated incidents of harassment, assault, and intimidation faced by Kashmiri students and seasonal traders, particularly shawl sellers, across several states. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has been actively pursuing the matter with political leaders and authorities, seeking safeguards to ensure the safety and protection of the community. (ANI)