Delhi records 249 new COVID cases, Mumbai registers 683; both cities witness huge jump

In the midst of an increase in Omicron infections, Delhi recorded 249 coronavirus cases in less than six months on Saturday. The city recorded one fatality due to the illness, bringing the total death toll to 25,104. So far in December, six people have died. According to official numbers, 180 new cases were registered on Friday, with an elevated positive rate of 0.29 per cent. On Saturday, the total number of cases was 14,43,062. In Delhi, approximately 14.17 lakh individuals have recovered from the virus.

In the last few days, Delhi has seen a significant increase in Covid cases and an increase in cases of the novel Omicron variety. There are also 67 Omicron instances in the city. With the spike of Omicron cases in the city, the Delhi authorities prohibited all Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations. Cultural events were also barred.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 683 new COVID-19 cases, the most in over six months. On Friday, the city recorded 683 instances. The number of cases in the country's financial capital has risen to 7,70,190, while the death toll has remained at 16,368 due to no fatalities recorded today.

As many as 280 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 7,47,538. There are now 3,703 active coronavirus infections in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai civic authority prohibited New Year's Eve festivities and gatherings in enclosed or open sections of the city due to increased cases and the Omicron worry. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97%, whereas the total case growth rate between December 18 and 24 was 0.05%.

A multidisciplinary central team has been created in 10 states reporting a rise in Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a delayed immunisation rate, according to a Union Health Ministry office memorandum. Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab are among the 10 states named in the memorandum.