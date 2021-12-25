  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi records 249 new COVID cases, Mumbai registers 683; both cities witness huge jump

    With the spike of Omicron cases in the city, the Delhi authorities prohibited all Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations. Cultural events were also barred.

    Delhi records 249 new COVID cases Mumbai registers 683 both cities witness huge jump gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 7:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the midst of an increase in Omicron infections, Delhi recorded 249 coronavirus cases in less than six months on Saturday. The city recorded one fatality due to the illness, bringing the total death toll to 25,104. So far in December, six people have died. According to official numbers, 180 new cases were registered on Friday, with an elevated positive rate of 0.29 per cent. On Saturday, the total number of cases was 14,43,062. In Delhi, approximately 14.17 lakh individuals have recovered from the virus.

    In the last few days, Delhi has seen a significant increase in Covid cases and an increase in cases of the novel Omicron variety. There are also 67 Omicron instances in the city. With the spike of Omicron cases in the city, the Delhi authorities prohibited all Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations. Cultural events were also barred.

    Also Read | Omicron in India: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year celebrations amid surge in cases

    Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 683 new COVID-19 cases, the most in over six months. On Friday, the city recorded 683 instances. The number of cases in the country's financial capital has risen to 7,70,190, while the death toll has remained at 16,368 due to no fatalities recorded today.

    As many as 280 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 7,47,538. There are now 3,703 active coronavirus infections in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai civic authority prohibited New Year's Eve festivities and gatherings in enclosed or open sections of the city due to increased cases and the Omicron worry. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97%, whereas the total case growth rate between December 18 and 24 was 0.05%.

    Also Read | Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat

    A multidisciplinary central team has been created in 10 states reporting a rise in Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a delayed immunisation rate, according to a Union Health Ministry office memorandum. Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab are among the 10 states named in the memorandum.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MP Private school asks Saif Ali Khan Kareen Kapoor son name in exam drb

    MP: Private school asks Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor’s son’s name in exam

    Punjab Election 2022 22 farmers union launch Samyukta Samaj Morcha to contest all 117 seats gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: 22 farmers union launch 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha', to contest all 117 seats

    SDPI Terrorist group Kerala Home Depts negligence to blame for Sreenivasan murder V Muraleedharan gcw

    SDPI a 'terrorist group', Kerala Home Dept's negligence to blame for Sreenivasan's murder: V Muraleedharan

    Gurugram Christmas prayer disrupted, choir members pushed amid row over namaz gcw

    Gurugram: Christmas prayer disrupted, choir members pushed amid row over namaz

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: New poll projects BJP win, Congress improving its tally

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: New poll projects BJP win, Congress improving its tally

    Recent Stories

    MP Private school asks Saif Ali Khan Kareen Kapoor son name in exam drb

    MP: Private school asks Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor’s son’s name in exam

    Uttaran actress Sreejita De gets engaged, check mushy photos SCJ

    Uttaran actress Sreejita De gets engaged, check mushy photos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Can Virat Kohli and co start bid for historic series with win?

    James Webb Space Telescope World largest most powerful space observatory successfully lifts off gcw

    James Webb Space Telescope launch: World's largest, most powerful observatory successfully lifts-off

    Ranveer Singh mom poses with 1983 real world cup actor shares picture of his Mumma drb

    Ranveer Singh’s mom poses with 1983’s ‘real’ world cup, actor shares picture of his ‘Mumma’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon