Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat

The Centre on Tuesday asked states to activate war rooms and bring back curbs, including night curfews, strict restrictions on large gatherings, curbing numbers at weddings, funerals, restricting attendance in offices and public transport.

In view of a possible third wave amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, the worst-hit state, Maharashtra has announced imposing Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state.

Here are the new Covid guidelines announced by Maharashtra government:

· Gathering of more than 5 persons in public places across the state prohibited from 9 pm - 6 am. There shall be a ban on any assembly of people in groups of more than 5 from 9pm to 6am throughout the state in all public places.

· In the case of marriages, the total number of attendees at any moment of time should not exceed 100 for enclosed spaces (like banquet/ marriage halls etc.)Only 100 people allowed in indoor weddings.Not more than 250 in outdoor weddings.

· In case of other social, political or religious functions and gatherings, the total number of attendees should also not exceed 100 for enclosed spaces and 250 for open to sky spaces, or 25% of the capacity of such spaces, whichever is less.

· Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas halls to operate at 50% capacity attendance. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50% capacity.

The Centre on Tuesday asked states to activate war rooms and bring back curbs, including night curfews, strict restrictions on large gatherings, curbing numbers at weddings, funerals, restricting attendance in offices and public transport. District administrations have also been asked to keep a close watch on numbers and proactively analyse trends and surges.