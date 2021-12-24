  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat

    The Centre on Tuesday asked states to activate war rooms and bring back curbs, including night curfews, strict restrictions on large gatherings, curbing numbers at weddings, funerals, restricting attendance in offices and public transport.

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 9:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In view of a possible third wave amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, the worst-hit state, Maharashtra has announced imposing Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state.

    Here are the new Covid guidelines announced by Maharashtra government:

    ·         Gathering of more than 5 persons in public places across the state prohibited from 9 pm - 6 am. There shall be a ban on any assembly of people in groups of more than 5 from 9pm to 6am throughout the state in all public places. 

    ·         In the case of marriages, the total number of attendees at any moment of time should not exceed 100 for enclosed spaces (like banquet/ marriage halls etc.)Only 100 people allowed in indoor weddings.Not more than 250 in outdoor weddings. 

    ·        In case of other social, political or religious functions and gatherings, the total number of attendees should also not exceed 100 for enclosed spaces and 250 for open to sky spaces, or 25% of the capacity of such spaces, whichever is less.

    ·         Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas halls to operate at 50% capacity attendance. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50% capacity. 

    The Centre on Tuesday asked states to activate war rooms and bring back curbs, including night curfews, strict restrictions on large gatherings, curbing numbers at weddings, funerals, restricting attendance in offices and public transport. District administrations have also been asked to keep a close watch on numbers and proactively analyse trends and surges.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 9:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am-dnm

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am

    Round-up 2021: From farm laws repeal to free COVID vaccination, major decisions taken by Modi govt this year-dnm

    Round-up 2021: From farm laws repeal to free COVID vaccination, major decisions taken by Modi govt this year

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Centre warns people against lowering guard, says world witnessing fourth surge of COVID-19-dnm

    Centre warns people against lowering guard, says world witnessing fourth surge of COVID-19

    Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Assembly to be placed in Council's next session-ycb

    Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Assembly to be placed in Council's next session

    Recent Stories

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why drb

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth SCJ

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am-dnm

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am

    Round-up 2021: From farm laws repeal to free COVID vaccination, major decisions taken by Modi govt this year-dnm

    Round-up 2021: From farm laws repeal to free COVID vaccination, major decisions taken by Modi govt this year

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon