The prime suspect in the Mehrauli rape-murder case was injured in a police encounter. The accused cab driver was shot in the leg after he attempted to escape custody while being taken to the crime scene for reconstruction of the crime.

The investigation into the horrific rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in South Delhi's Mehrauli area took a dramatic turn on Tuesday evening when the prime suspect was injured in an encounter with Delhi Police.

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Suspect's Escape Attempt Foiled

The accused, a cab driver who was arrested late Monday evening following a rapid investigation, reportedly attempted to flee from police custody while being transported to the crime scene. According to police officials, the incident occurred near the Delhi-Haryana border as the team was conducting a reconstruction of the abduction and disposal of the victim's body. "The accused was being taken to the scene of the crime as part of our ongoing investigation," a senior police official stated. "During the transit, he made a sudden attempt to break free and escape. When challenged, he resisted, leading to an exchange where he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg."

The suspect was quickly subdued by the accompanying police team and transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities confirmed that his condition is stable and he remains under heavy security.

Case Background and Investigation

The case, which has sparked widespread outrage in the national capital, began early Monday morning when the 11-year-old victim, who lived with her family on a footpath in Mehrauli, was abducted while she slept. Following a frantic search and a Police Control Room (PCR) call, investigators utilised extensive CCTV footage from Mehrauli and routes leading into Haryana to identify the cab driver's vehicle.

He was apprehended within six hours of the crime. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to kidnapping the girl, sexually assaulting her, and eventually strangling her before dumping her body in a forested area along the Faridabad-Gurugram Road. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As the Mehrauli investigation continues, Delhi Police are working to finalise the forensic evidence and witness statements required for a robust charge sheet. The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for enhanced security measures and surveillance in vulnerable, high-density urban areas. Further details are awaited. (ANI)