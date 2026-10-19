Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected anti-smog guns ahead of winter, mandating pollution control systems for large buildings. He warned of action for non-compliance and announced restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles from Nov 1.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday inspected anti-smog guns and water mist systems in the NDMC area as the government steps up efforts to control pollution ahead of winter. He asked officials to ensure that buildings, hotels and construction sites follow the prescribed pollution control rules.

Crackdown on Polluting Establishments

Under Delhi government and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) guidelines, commercial, institutional and hospitality buildings with at least ground plus five floors (G+5) and a built-up area of more than 3,000 square metres must have the required pollution control systems. Sirsa said action would be taken against establishments that fail to comply.

The minister also stressed the need to control dust at construction sites and ensure proper management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste. He said violations during construction or demolition would invite action against the agencies concerned.

Vehicular and Industrial Pollution Control

Minister said restrictions on vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard entering Delhi are scheduled to begin on November 1. He urged vehicle owners to follow the rules and keep their Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) valid.

As part of the enforcement drive, an AI-enabled Command and Control Centre, 60 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and 334 enforcement teams have been monitoring pollution-related activities round the clock since October 1. The government has also sealed more than 2,200 polluting industrial units found to be non-compliant.

Winter Action Plan Details

The Winter Action Plan includes restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles entering Delhi from outside, doubling of parking charges and provisions for 50 per cent work from home.

Sirsa said the focus was on ensuring compliance with pollution control rules, adding that strict action would follow wherever violations were found. (ANI)