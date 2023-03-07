Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police ups security, issues public advisory for Holi, Shab-e-Barat

    Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure the safety of citizens. Special Traffic Police checking teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations all over the national capital.

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    The Delhi Police announced that it has made extensive preparations for the safety of drivers and walkers in advance of Shab-e-Baraat and Holi this week. These include ensuring smooth traffic flow and stopping reckless driving and two-wheeler stunts.

    More than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed for Shab-e-Baraat, which will be observed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, officials said.

    Muslim community members worship at mosques as well as next to the graves of their forefathers during Shab-e-Baraat. More than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle enforcement squads will be stationed throughout the national capital, according to the police. In addition, 283 key sites will receive 759 traffic cops.

    The Delhi Police advisory stated that special traffic police teams, along with PCR and local police, will be stationed on various roadways to check for drunk driving and traffic rule breaches because this year's Shab-e-Baraat and Holi dates overlap. It stated that radar devices would also be used to monitor instances of excessive racing. The advisory states that special squads made up of 2,033 police will be stationed at 287 significant junctions and 233 inebriated and vulnerable locations for Holi.

    To guarantee the protection of drivers and pedestrians on the roads, the Delhi Traffic Police agency has put in place sophisticated traffic controls. The goal is to lower the number of instances involving intoxicated driving, excessive speeding, running red lights, driving by juveniles, operating a vehicle without a helmet, and executing acrobatics on two-wheelers.

