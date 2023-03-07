Don't panic, avoid exposure to sun, drink water & more: Karnataka health minister as flu cases rise

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar asked the public not to panic over the spike in H3N2 infections and said guidelines will soon be issued to tackle the viral cases.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said there was no need to panic over Influenza A subtype H3N2 variant virus infection in the state. He said the guidelines will soon be released for people to take precautions. He added that a directive requiring face masks for the medical personnel of all institutions would be released. The state health minister convened a meeting with the technical advising group and top officials in light of the unexpected rise in H3N2 virus infections.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "In the view of increasing cases of seasonal flu, guidelines have been issued by state health department to prevent and control the spread of viral infection."

"I urge people to follow precautionary measures, visit doctor in case of any symptoms and strictly avoid self-medication," he added.

Also Read | 15-year-old girl from Nagpur delivers baby at home after watching online videos, kills newborn: Police

He said, "Every year, the influenza vaccine is administered, and healthcare professionals are advised to get it. The government will provide vaccinations for particular physicians and employees, including those who work in the intensive care unit."

The health minister further said children under the age of 15 and seniors over the age of 65 can both show signs of the illness. Infected individuals are also more prone to be pregnant mothers. K Sudhakar emphasised that actions like maintaining sanitation, avoiding crowding, and practising good hand hygiene can stop the spread of illness.

Also read: 'Putting obstacles in every work': CM Arvind Kejriwal over probe on guest teachers in Delhi schools

Additionally, he advised against ingesting antibiotics on their own. Experts have stated that it is improper to take medications without a doctor's advise and excessive doses of drugs. According to K Sudhakar, medications should be administered based on symptoms. There is no scarcity of medications, and the essential medications are kept on hand.

The public was told by the health minister to stay out of the heat from 11 am to 3 pm and to consume at least 2-3 litres of water daily as well as buttermilk, fresh water, and fruit drinks. Within two to five days, the illness will go away. Individuals who have previously had Covid appear to cough more when sick.

He stated that the state health department will issue separate guidelines and the swab test will be done for diagnosing H3N2 virus like Covid test.

Also read: Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, to be lodged in Tihar Jail