Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    15-year-old girl from Nagpur delivers baby at home after watching online videos, kills newborn: Police

    A police official said the girl was sexually exploited by a man she got acquainted with on social media. "She hid her baby bump from her mother by telling her that she was having some health issues," the official said.

    15-year-old girl from Nagpur delivers baby at home after watching online videos, kills newborn: Police AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Maharashtra Police has said that a 15-year-old girl from Nagpur, an alleged victim of sexual exploitation, delivered a girl at her home after watching YouTube videos and killed the newborn.

    A police official said the girl was sexually exploited by a man she got acquainted with on social media. "She hid her baby bump from her mother by telling her that she was having some health issues," the official said.

    Also read: 'Putting obstacles in every work': CM Arvind Kejriwal over probe on guest teachers in Delhi schools

    Making matters worse, the minor's mother had smashed her cellphone after realising that her daughter was misusing it to chat with strangers.

    The minor had then started using her mother's cellphone, and ensured she deleted browsing history and downloaded content so she was not caught, officials said.

    To maintain secrecy, the girl, a resident of Ambazari area, hit upon the idea of home delivery and started watching YouTube videos.

    "On March 2, she gave birth to a girl at her home and immediately strangled the newborn to death. She hid the body in a box in her home," the official added.

    Also read: Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, to be lodged in Tihar Jail

    When her mother returned home, she questioned the girl about her health condition. "The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which she was taken to a hospital. The body of the newborn was sent for postmortem," he said.

    A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The charge of murder will be invoked after receiving a postmortem report, the official added. Further investigation is underway.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do you know what X on train last coach means Ministry of Railways reveals gcw

    Do you know what ‘X’ on train's last coach means? Ministry of Railways reveals

    Putting obstacles in every work': CM Arvind Kejriwal over probe on guest teachers in Delhi schools AJR

    'Putting obstacles in every work': CM Arvind Kejriwal over probe on guest teachers in Delhi schools

    Action on Asianet News part of planned conspiracy Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    'Action on Asianet News part of planned conspiracy...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Delhi liquor policy scam AAP leader Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20 gcw

    Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, to be lodged in Tihar Jail

    For Holi 2023 Indian Railways to operate 350 special trains Check details here gcw

    For Holi 2023, Indian Railways to operate 350 special trains; Check details here

    Recent Stories

    Women's Day 2023: From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females vma

    Women's Day 2023: From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females

    Virat Kohli meets a cute friend on his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain; check out-ayh

    Virat Kohli meets a cute friend on his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

    Do you know what X on train last coach means Ministry of Railways reveals gcw

    Do you know what ‘X’ on train's last coach means? Ministry of Railways reveals

    Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: Answer Key for class 10th objective questions released; raise challenges by March 10 - adt

    BSEB class 10th answer key objective questions released; raise challenges until March 10

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts RBA

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon