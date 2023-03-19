Delhi Police team meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark

The team sought details from Rahul Gandhi based on a statement he had given in Srinagar on January 30 that during his Bharat Jodo Yatra he had met several women and they told him that they had been raped.

A team of Delhi Police, led by Special Commissioner of Police Law & Order Dr Sagarpreet Hooda, visited former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's residence on Sunday morning to seek details about the alleged sexual assault remarks that he had made in J&K during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

After interacting with the MP at his Tughlak Lane residence in New Delhi, the officer told media persons that the team sought details from Rahul Gandhi based on a statement he had given in Srinagar on January 30 that during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he had met several women and they told him that they had been raped.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, the police had sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him to give details about the women who approached him regarding sexual harassment.

Police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them, officials said.

Developing story