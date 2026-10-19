Activist Abhijeet Dipke criticised the Delhi Police for their handling of gangsters, citing a DCP calling Lawrence Bishnoi 'Sahab'. This followed a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, prompting questions about police priorities and focus.

Activist Criticises Police Priorities

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Monday criticised the police over their handling of gangsters and protesters following the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, questioning the police's priorities. In a post on X, Dipke shared a video of a press conference in which East Delhi DCP Abhishek Dhania referred to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as “Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab”.

"Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab. The respect Delhi Police has for gangsters… Wish they showed even 10% of this courtesy to students and activists who are doing nothing but protest," Dipke wrote.

“Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab” The respect Delhi Police has for gangsters… Wish they showed even 10% of this courtesy to students and activists who are doing nothing but protest. https://t.co/znv66dxoNI — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 19, 2026

In another post on X, Dipke called on the police to focus on criminal activities instead of taking action against students and activists.

“Instead of cracking down on students and activists, the police should focus on actual criminals. This is what happens when the Govt and police have their priorities completely misplaced,” he said. Instead of cracking down on students and activists, the police should focus on actual criminals. This is what happens when the Govt and police have their priorities completely misplaced. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 18, 2026

Details of Firing Incident

According to the police, three to four rounds were fired at the actor's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered at the location to see him when the firing took place from within the crowd. The actor escaped without being hit by any bullets, while police continue to investigate the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Two people were injured in the firing, including Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Maharashtra CM Assures Action

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that a thorough police investigation is underway and that the accused will be arrested soon.

“There is absolutely no reason to be afraid. These are the actions of cowards—yes, I repeat, cowards. They hide away somewhere and use communication channels to issue threats. However, we take every single threat seriously and take appropriate action. I want to assure you that the Mumbai Police is a professional force. Time and again, the Mumbai Police has demonstrated that they will not rest until such criminals are apprehended. Mumbai Police will find the culprits and arrest them soon,” he said.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the incident. A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police. Police investigation is underway to establish the identity of the accused. Further details are awaited.

(ANI)

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